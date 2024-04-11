Advancing technology making it easier for scammers to take advantage of Tax Day

Tax Day is Monday and scammers are taking advantage of the opportunity, mailing out fraudulent letters asking for personal information in order to receive a refund.

These letters even have the IRS letterhead to make them look legit.

Identity Theft Resource Center, a nonprofit that provides resources to victims of scams, says advancing technologies like AI are making it easier for fraudsters to target people.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, the amount of money lost to scams has gone up 14% in the last year.

About 2.6 million people reported being scammed, with consumers losing more than $10 billion.

Victims of scams are asked to report it to the Federal Trade Commission.

