Affordable housing projects starting to proliferate downtown

By Tim Schooley – Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times

Pittsburgh Skyline WPXI

PITTSBURGH — A new batch of affordable housing conversions is in the works for downtown buildings as developers pursue properties with limited other interests and the city works to provide various sources of public support.

The agenda for the December board meeting of the Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh reveals four new downtown projects among seven total.

Susheela Nemani-Stanger, executive director of the URA, said it hasn’t been typical in the past for such a high concentration of affordable housing tax credit applications for projects in downtown.

