African Penguins to visit PPG Paints Arena during 10 Penguins games for sustainability initiative

PITTSBURGH — As part of a sustainability initiative, live penguin ambassadors will visit PPG Paints Arena on select nights throughout the Pittsburgh Penguins hockey season.

The visits are a part of the Penguins Pledge, a sustainability initiative launched by the organization in April, and done in partnership with the National Aviary, a global leader in efforts to save the penguins.

The first visit is Saturday night — when the Pens take on Calgary. The team says this visit coincides with African Penguin Awareness Day, which is observed annually to raise awareness about the endangered species.

There are nine other nights when the African Penguins from the National Aviary will be at PPG Paints Arena:

Saturday, October 28 vs. Ottawa at 7:00 PM

Saturday, November 11 vs. Buffalo at 7:00 PM

Thursday, December 21 vs. Carolina at 7:00 PM

Saturday, December 30 vs. St. Louis at 7:00 PM

Saturday, January 6 vs. Buffalo at 7:00 PM

Saturday, January 27 vs. Montreal at 7:00 PM

Sunday, February 18 vs. Los Angeles at 6:00 PM

Thursday, March 7 vs. Washington at 7:00 PM

Saturday, April 6 vs. Tampa Bay at 1:00 PM

A permanent display on the FedEx Level of PPG Paints Arena will be home to the visiting penguins. The same exhibit will feature footage of the National Aviary’s Penguin Point habitat for the games when the birds aren’t at the arena.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group