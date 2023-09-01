After 21 years, Labor Day celebration returns to Manor Borough

MANOR, Pa. — For the first time since 2002, Manor Borough is holding a Labor Day Celebration event Saturday. It’s something the mayor has worked hard for since he took office last June.

“I’m excited! Yes!” Mayor Edward Malinoski told Channel 11′s Andrew Havranek. “We’ve never had a community event in the 12 years I’ve lived here.”

The Labor Day Celebration was around for 85 years in Manor, and it was run by the fire department. It was a weekend-long event, but because of a shortage in manpower and funding, it ended 21 years ago.

Bringing it back is a dream Malinoski had and is now seeing come true.

“When I was appointed mayor, knowing that we had never had a community event in the 21 years, I really wanted to bring the community together and celebrate Manor Borough,” Malinoski said.

Saturday will be full of activities starting with the pet parade.

“The pet parade is something that they did back when the firemen did the carnivals,” Malinoski explained.

There will be food, crafts, and games in the borough parking lot, events inside the community room, live music, and a DJ outside during the entire day.

There will also be an arm-wrestling competition between the mayors of Manor and Irwin.

Rachel Clontz, who has family nearby, is excited to see the event back up and running.

“We’re a really close-knit community, and it’s really nice that we get to be around each other and have fun while we’re doing it and everything,” Clontz said.

Bringing the event back wasn’t cheap. The mayor said it cost nearly $8,000 for just one day. They raised $12,000 this year, so they have some money already set aside for next year.

He’s excited to showcase what his small town is all about and put on an event that will bring people from nearby neighborhoods to his town.

“Hey! Look at Manor Borough!” Malinoski said. “Look what we have here!”

Festivities for the Community Day are scheduled to start at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

