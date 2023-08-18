After overnight rain, Friday is cooler and mostly dry

PITTSBURGH — Heavy rain and thunder overnight have left us to the east as we await drier air to move in. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sunshine today with lower humidity and cooler temps this afternoon. A stray shower is possible north of Pittsburgh but most of us are completely done with the rain.

With dry air, clear skies, and calm winds, tonight will be our coolest night in some time with lows dipping into the low 50s. Saturday will be a fantastic day with plentiful sunshine and low humidity. You’ll notice it turns warmer and slightly more humid Sunday before 90-degree heat returns Monday.

A front will graze past the region Tuesday, cooling us down a bit by the middle of next week.

