After several car break-ins at North Park, police urge people to leave valuables at home

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Allegheny County Police Department is urging people to protect their belongings after vehicle break-ins at North Park.

On Twitter, the department said three vehicles were broken into Thursday afternoon.

They say there are organized groups that prey on parks, walking trails and gyms — all places where people are likely to leave wallets, purses or other items of value inside their cars.

“We want people, if you’re going to be out and about, to be aware of keeping valuables in your car. If you’re gonna keep something in your car, make sure you lock it. But if you can, leave the stuff at home that you can’t keep on your person,” said an Allegheny County Police Department officer in a video message.

Anyone with information about the thefts at North Park should contact the department at 1-833-ALL-TIPS or through social media.

