Afternoon to be sunny and warm, as temperatures jump to low 80s

PITTSBURGH — Sunny and very warm this afternoon, temperatures will jump to the low 80s. Be sure to grab the sunscreen and a hat as the UV Index is expected to climb into the high range with the threat of sunburn in as little as 20 minutes.

You may notice a hazy sunshine at times over the next two days. Wildfire smoke from Canada will begin to mix in a little more later Wednesday afternoon and evening and continue into Thursday.

The dry stretch will continue for most of the area on Thursday, and the humidity will be on the rise. Highs will soar to the mid 80s. An isolated shower can’t be ruled out north near I-80 by dinner time on Thursday evening. Friday, more clouds will mix in with the chance of a few isolated showers or storms possible by the afternoon. Warm and humid this weekend with the chance for rain and storms both Saturday and Sunday.

