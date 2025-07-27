Afternoon scattered storms come with localized flash flood threat

PITTSBURGH — A few downpours and thunderstorms are moving through areas east of Pittsburgh this morning. No severe weather is expected, but brief heavy rain and thunder will occur.

We should see many dry hours again on Sunday, but like Saturday, scattered storms are expected to re-generate in the afternoon. Not everyone will see a storm, but with plenty of “juice” available in the atmosphere, we will have to watch for a localized flash flood threat again.

Most of the storms should move south of our area by sunset, with generally quiet weather expected overnight and over the next few days. Watch for some fog early Monday, with heat the big story again as we kick off the new week.

Humidity and storm chances will ramp back up late Wednesday/early Thursday before cooler and much drier air returns for the end of the week!

