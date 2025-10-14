AHN Cancer Institute hosting cancer screening event in Greensburg

GREENSBURG, Pa, — The Allegheny Health Network Cancer Institute is hosting a cancer screening event on Nov. 8 at its Hempfield location in Greensburg.

This event offers vital cancer screenings for both AHN and non-AHN patients, providing an accessible opportunity for early detection.

The screening event will take place at AHN Cancer Institute – Hempfield, located at 6321 US-30, Greensburg, PA 15601. Patients interested in attending must make an appointment by calling 412-359-6665. The event is open to individuals with or without insurance, emphasizing accessibility for all.

In 2024, the Hempfield screening event served 69 patients, providing a total of 148 critical screenings. This demonstrates the impact and reach of the program in the community.

Attendees at the upcoming event can receive screenings for breast cancer (ages 40-74), cervical cancer (ages 21-65), colorectal cancer (ages 45-75), head and neck cancers (ages 18+), lung cancer (ages 50-80 with a history of cigarette smoking), prostate cancer (ages 45-75) and skin cancer (ages 18+).

The AHN Cancer Institute has been a leader in offering comprehensive cancer screenings since 2014. Due to the program’s significant success and the ongoing need for prevention and early detection in the region, these monthly Saturday cancer screening events have been expanded across Western Pennsylvania for the past four years.

For individuals unable to attend a Saturday clinic, comprehensive cancer screenings are also available by appointment at AHN West Penn Hospital, AHN Jefferson Hospital, and AHN Forbes Hospital. To schedule an appointment for screenings at Jefferson and Forbes, please call 412-325-9015.

