AHN to increase minimum hourly wage to $18

PITTSBURGH — Allegheny Health Network announced plans to boost their minimum hourly wage to $18 at the end of March, more than doubling the state’s current minimum of $7.25 per hour.

The increase will affect AHN employees who are at or near the network’s current minimum hourly wage of $16 an hour, representing an increase of nearly 9% for about 1,700 team members.

“At AHN, we recognize that there is no more valuable asset to our organization than the exceptional caregivers we employ across every discipline, and we are committed to rewarding them appropriately for the important roles they all play in helping us accomplish our mission,” said AHN President Jim Benedict. “Our market-leading compensation and benefits packages, and our focus on creating a positive, fulfilling work-life experience for team members at every level, have positioned AHN as an employer of choice in the region, and that’s a reputation we are extremely proud of.”

The minimum starting wage increase at AHN will have the greatest impact on those working in entry-level positions that are essential to the patient experience, such as environmental services, dietary services, patient care technicians and patient access, according to an AHN news release.

AHN’s parent company, Highmark Health, also announced the implementation of an $18 per hour minimum wage elsewhere within the organization, which will take effect by the end of the year.

