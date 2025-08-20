AHN Saint Vincent Cancer Institutes to host cancer screening clinic

GROVE CITY, Pa. — AHN Saint Vincent Cancer Institute is hosting a cancer screening clinic on Oct. 11 in Grove City, offering a range of screenings for both AHN and non-AHN patients.

The clinic will provide screenings for breast, cervical, colorectal, head and neck, lung, prostate, and skin cancers. Registration is open to all patients, regardless of insurance status, but appointments are required by calling 814-452-5960.

This one-day clinic offers a convenient opportunity to receive several critical cancer screenings in a single visit. The screenings are available for various age groups, including breast cancer screenings for those aged 40-74 and lung cancer screenings for individuals aged 50-80 with a history of cigarette smoking.

The last event held at AHN Saint Vincent on April 5 drew 79 attendees who received 121 screenings. Of those screenings, 81% provided normal results and 19% yielded abnormal results.

The AHN Cancer Institute has been offering comprehensive cancer screenings since 2014.

