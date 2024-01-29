Local

AHN West Penn Hospital hosts 5th birthday party for former NICU patients

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

PHOTOS: AHN West Penn Hospital hosts 5th birthday party for former NICU patients

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — Allegheny Health Network’s West Penn Hospital hosted a 5th birthday party for former NICU patients on Monday.

The party was held to celebrate the fifth anniversary of the expanded neonatal intensive care unit.

CLICK HERE TO SEE PHOTOS!

Children cared for in the unit in early 2019 were invited to attend.

Each former patient received a personalized birthday cake and other gifts.

“Whether a baby is here for a few days or for a few months, it’s not uncommon for families to form a special bond with their caregiving team,” AHN West Penn President Dr. Brian Johnson said. “Today’s milestone birthday celebration not only pays tribute to these amazing, resilient children but to the dedicated, highly skilled NICU clinical teams who watch over these babies so vigilantly.”

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Armed man shot by trooper in East Huntingdon, state police say
  • 1 person rescued from flood waters at Mon Wharf
  • Princess Kate discharged from hospital
  • VIDEO: Three people escape overnight house fire in Ross Township
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read