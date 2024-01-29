AHN West Penn Hospital hosts 5th birthday party for former NICU patients

PITTSBURGH — Allegheny Health Network’s West Penn Hospital hosted a 5th birthday party for former NICU patients on Monday.

The party was held to celebrate the fifth anniversary of the expanded neonatal intensive care unit.

Children cared for in the unit in early 2019 were invited to attend.

Each former patient received a personalized birthday cake and other gifts.

“Whether a baby is here for a few days or for a few months, it’s not uncommon for families to form a special bond with their caregiving team,” AHN West Penn President Dr. Brian Johnson said. “Today’s milestone birthday celebration not only pays tribute to these amazing, resilient children but to the dedicated, highly skilled NICU clinical teams who watch over these babies so vigilantly.”

