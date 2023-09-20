AHN Wexford announces expansion of pediatrics services

WEXFORD, Pa. — Allegheny Health Network has announced they will be expanding pediatric services provided at their Wexford hospital.

According to AHN, the hospital will be able to provide families with new, convenient access to high-quality impatient care for children with acute medical conditions. The expansion also includes children with orthopedic, ear, nose and throat conditions and specialized accommodations for neurodiverse children.

“When your child is sick or hurt, every minute counts. Parents and caregivers in the North Hills can now take comfort in knowing that not only do they not have to drive into the city for pediatric care but, should their child require an overnight stay, they can be cared for right here at Wexford in many cases,” said president of AHN Wexford Allan Klapper, MD in a press release. “This is a significant milestone for AHN Wexford, and for our community.”

A team of pediatric hospitalists, nurses specifically trained in pediatrics, pediatric physical and occupational therapists and a child life specialist have all been added to the hospital as part of the expansion, AHN said.

AHN also said their Wexford location is now one of three hospitals within Allegheny County with 24/7 pediatric hospitalist coverage.

AHN Wexford will also work closely with the AHN Pediatric Orthopaedic Institute and AHN Pediatric Institute for children who may need additional observation or a heightened level of care following elective pediatric surgeries such as orthopaedic, tympanostomies (ear tube), tonsillectomies and adenoidectomies procedures, AHN said.

The hospital opened in 2017 and has been recognized for its high level of emergency pediatric readiness.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group