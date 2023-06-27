Albany players plan class-action suit against Antonio Brown

ALBANY, N.Y. — Former Albany Empire players and coaches plan to former a class-action lawsuit against team owner Antonio Brown for non-payment of their final game checks, coach Moe Leggett told the Albany Times-Union.

Players that were signed up for direct deposit were paid after the team’s 68-24 loss to the Orlando Predators at Amway Center in Orlando, Florida on June 9.

But after the National Arena League kicked the Empire out for Brown failing to make required dues payments on June 15, those payments were reversed and deducted from players’ bank accounts. Players that were not signed up for direct deposit say they have not been paid.

Read the full story from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh here.

