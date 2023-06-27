Local

Albany players plan class-action suit against Antonio Brown

By Alan Saunders - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Antonio Brown FILE - Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) walks on the field during an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. Former NFL receiver Antonio Brown’s brief and chaotic tenure as a National Arena League owner appears to be over after the league terminated the Albany Empire’s membership over a failure to make its monthly payments. The NAL on Thursday, June 15, 2023, announced its board of owners unanimously reached the decision after “exhausting all avenues” over the Empire’s refusal to make its past two payments, as well as Brown refusing to pay a $1,000 fine conduct detrimental to the league over recent comments. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. — Former Albany Empire players and coaches plan to former a class-action lawsuit against team owner Antonio Brown for non-payment of their final game checks, coach Moe Leggett told the Albany Times-Union.

Players that were signed up for direct deposit were paid after the team’s 68-24 loss to the Orlando Predators at Amway Center in Orlando, Florida on June 9.

But after the National Arena League kicked the Empire out for Brown failing to make required dues payments on June 15, those payments were reversed and deducted from players’ bank accounts. Players that were not signed up for direct deposit say they have not been paid.

