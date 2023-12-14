Alex Highsmith clears concussion protocol, expected to play against Colts

PITTSBURGH — The Steelers announced that outside linebacker Alex Highsmith has cleared concussion protocol.

Highsmith was cleared by an independent neurological consultant.

He is expected to play on Saturday against the Indianapolis Colts.

The Steelers face the Colts on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. in Indianapolis.

