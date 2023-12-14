Local

Alex Highsmith clears concussion protocol, expected to play against Colts

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

Alex Highsmith clears concussion protocol, expected to play against Colts PITTSBURGH, PA - NOVEMEBER 13: Alex Highsmith #56 of the Pittsburgh Steelers in action against the New Orleans Saints on November 13, 2022 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH — The Steelers announced that outside linebacker Alex Highsmith has cleared concussion protocol.

Highsmith was cleared by an independent neurological consultant.

He is expected to play on Saturday against the Indianapolis Colts.

The Steelers face the Colts on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. in Indianapolis.

