Alex Highsmith hopes new deal gets done before training camp

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Alex Highsmith said he’d like to get a deal done on a new contract before the team reports to St. Vincent College for training camp late next month, and he remains optimistic that one will eventually get done.

“That’d be awesome,” Highsmith said on Tuesday during the first day of Steelers mandatory minicamp. “We’ll see what happens. But I’m confident in the way things are going. We’ll see what happens. I just want to be able focus on ball.”

