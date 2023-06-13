Local

Alex Highsmith hopes new deal gets done before training camp

By Alan Saunders - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Alex Highsmith Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) trains at Heinz Field during the Steelers 2020 Training Camp, Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers) (Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers)

By Alan Saunders - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Alex Highsmith said he’d like to get a deal done on a new contract before the team reports to St. Vincent College for training camp late next month, and he remains optimistic that one will eventually get done.

“That’d be awesome,” Highsmith said on Tuesday during the first day of Steelers mandatory minicamp. “We’ll see what happens. But I’m confident in the way things are going. We’ll see what happens. I just want to be able focus on ball.”

