Alex Highsmith ruled out for Steelers in game against Patriots

PITTSBURGH — Steelers outside linebacker Alex Highsmith has been ruled out for the remainder of Thurday night’s game after suffering a neck injury.

Highsmith went down early in the second quarter against the Patriots.

Alex Highsmith is down on the field after that play — Jenna Harner (@JennaHarner11) December 8, 2023

Steelers Now reporter Alan Saunders said Highsmith left the medical tent and headed towards the locker room.

Alex Highsmith has left the medical tent and gone down the tunnel to the #Steelers locker room. https://t.co/geViKpUWnp — Alan Saunders (@ASaunders_PGH) December 8, 2023

The Steelers ruled six players out before the game, including starting quarterback Kenny Pickett.

