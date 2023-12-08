Local

Alex Highsmith ruled out for Steelers in game against Patriots

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

Pittsburgh Steelers PITTSBURGH, PA - NOVEMEBER 13: Alex Highsmith #56 of the Pittsburgh Steelers in action against the New Orleans Saints on November 13, 2022 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH — Steelers outside linebacker Alex Highsmith has been ruled out for the remainder of Thurday night’s game after suffering a neck injury.

Highsmith went down early in the second quarter against the Patriots.

Steelers Now reporter Alan Saunders said Highsmith left the medical tent and headed towards the locker room.

The Steelers ruled six players out before the game, including starting quarterback Kenny Pickett.

