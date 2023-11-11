Local

Alexander, Walker doubtful, 5 starters questionable for Packers at Steelers

By Alan Saunders, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Top 5 CBs Football FILE - Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) plays defense during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. Alexander was voted one of the top five cornerbacks at the midpoint of the season by The Associated Press.(AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps, File) (Jeffrey Phelps/AP)

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

The Green Bay Packers will likely be without two key defensive starters for the team’s Week 10 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday.

Cornerback Jaire Alexander and linebacker Quay Walker are both doubtful to play in Sunday’s game with injuries, the Packers announced on Friday. 

Alexander did not practice this week with a shoulder injury. He played the whole game for the Packers against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 9, but has missed three games this season while battling multiple injuries. Rookie Carrington Valentine is in line to make his fifth career start in place of Alexander.

Walker also did not practice all this week. He has been dealing with a groin injury and will most likely miss his second straight game. In seven games, Walker has 66 tackles, five for a loss, one quarterback hit, three passes defended and one interception that he returned for a touchdown. Kingsley Enagbare will likely replace Walker in the starting lineup once again.

