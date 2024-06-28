Aliquippa man arrested after allegedly firing gun in garage

A man is facing several charges after allegedly firing a gun inside an Aliquippa garage.

At around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, the City of Aliquippa Police Department was called to the 1700 block of Polk Street for a report of shots fired. The caller said that a white man wearing a Steelers jersey shot a gun in his garage then went back into his home.

The man was identified as Bobby Crosby, 40. He was arrested and searched. Officers said they found a handgun and 80 paper folds stamped with “R. Kelly” in blue ink. The paper folds contained a white powdery substance suspected to be fentanyl. Crosby also had two packaged syringes.

Officers found three spent .22 shell casings in the garage, where the caller said Crosby was shooting.

He was taken to the Beaver County Jail and charged with drug possession with the intent to sell, drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct and discharging a firearm in city limits.

