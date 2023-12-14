Aliquippa man sentenced to prison to involvement in drug trafficking organization

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — An Aliquippa man was sentenced to five years in prison for his involvement in a drug trafficking organization.

According to the Department of Justice, Anthony Tusweet Smith, Jr., 24, was involved in a drug trafficking organization from May 2021 to November 2021.

The Department of Justice said Smith was part of a multi-defendant conspiracy that dealt in large quantities of controlled substances. Smith distributed fentanyl from his house in Aliquippa.

Law enforcement also seized four firearms from his house, including a loaded semiautomatic rifle with an attached 30-round capacity magazine near packaged fentanyl.

During the conspiracy, Smith distributed and/or possessed at least 40 grams of fentanyl, the Department of Justice said.

Four years of supervised release will follow Smith’s five year prison sentence.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group