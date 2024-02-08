Aliquippa neighbors frustrated with restrictions on busy road

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — New signs, cones and frustrated drivers: that’s what you’ll find along Kiehl Street in Plan 6 of Aliquippa.

“We do need some street work done here in Quip,” Christopher Wisdom told Channel 11.

City engineers were concerned about the hillside shifting, and the road that’s crumbling so they decided it was best to make Kiehl Street one-way and put a three-ton weight restriction on it.

This means Wisdom has to find a new way to work each morning.

“It’s about five to 10 extra minutes every morning. Plus downtown traffic is a little bit different instead of coming across and coming up the hill,” he said.

He’s not the only one frustrated people in the community have posted their frustrations on the City’s Facebook Page.

One woman said the road isn’t an issue, and another said the changes aren’t a solution just a bandaid.

Wisdom is worried about safety.

“You’ve got kids on buses. Buses are heavier than a regular car. You got guys who are transporting materials up here in big trucks,” he said.

City officials say they’ve been observing this hillside for a few years, and a major project may be in the works to fix it.

“It will help the community mainly. And with us trying to bring Aliquippa back, it would be nice to have nice roads. So people would be like, it’s easier to drive through Aliquippa now.”

