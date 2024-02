ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — The Aliquippa Police Department is looking to add a K-9 officer to its force.

According to a GoFundMe, the department is raising funds to add a K-9 officer due to a rise in crime, drug activity and fleeing suspects.

The funds will be used the purchase the dog and get it and its handler on the street, the GoFundMe said.

