Aliquippa Police increases patrols in Valley Terrace community due to ‘ongoing issues’

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — The Aliquippa Police Department has increased its presence and patrols in the Valley Terrace community, addressing “ongoing behavioral issues.”

The increased presence is a direct response to persistent problems within the Valley Terrace community, police say.

Police noted that the frequency and severity of these incidents necessitated the enhanced law enforcement effort to deter criminal activity and maintain public safety.

The department stated it is closely reviewing recent videos that show a fight involving several females. The videos also capture a young child crying in the background and visible on camera. The department confirmed that charges will be filed as appropriate after the review.

Police said these circulating videos represent only a portion of the ongoing issues reported from Valley Terrace. The department has responded to many disturbances, as well as complaints of shots fired, disorderly conduct incidents and other criminal behavior.

The department conveyed that its message is not directed at the many Valley Terrace residents who simply want a safe place to live. Instead, the department targets individuals whose repeated acts of violence and disorder have created a negative environment and given the community an undeserved reputation.

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