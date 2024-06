ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — The Aliquippa Police Department is warning neighbors about a recent string of car break-ins.

Police said there is not a specific area or vehicle model being targeted.

The break-ins have been happening city-wide.

Police are reminding neighbors to lock their cars and take valuable items inside.

