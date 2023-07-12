Aliquippa woman sentenced to 1 day in prison for bank fraud

ALIQUIPPA, Pa — An Aliquippa woman will spend one day in prison for bank fraud and conspiracy.

Following the day in prison, Lee Ann Benninghoff, 45, has three years of supervised release, according to U.S. Attorney Eric Olshan.

Olshan said Benninghoff was convicted of bank fraud and conspiracy for submitting fraudulent gift letters “in support of mortgage loan applications” while running an escrow agency and real estate agency from 2014 to 2017. Prosecutors claim the gift letters misrepresent the source of and purpose for the funds.

