All aboard! Babies at UPMC Magee dress up for holidays in ‘The Polar Express’ themed outfits

PITTSBURGH — Newborn babies at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital dressed up for the holidays on Wednesday.

The outfits and event were based on the beloved movie, ‘The Polar Express.’

The babies wore warm pajamas and cozy hats, knit by nurse Caitlin Pechin, to board the “Magee Express.”

“Even after 113 years, the bell still rings for us, as it does for all who truly believe,” a news release said.

