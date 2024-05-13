Riders should expect major delays after 2 ‘T’ cars derail in Castle Shannon, PRT says

PITTSBURGH — Two “T” cars derailed in Castle Shannon Monday afternoon, shutting down the system completely, Pittsburgh Regional Transit said.

PRT announced the stoppage at 4:10 p.m. Monday. Just before 5 p.m., they announced service was restored.

Riders can expect one-hour delays, according to the latest update.

All Red Line traffic is traveling inbound and outbound on the inbound tracks.

Crews are heading to the area to work to get the cars back on the tracks, PRT says.

