Allegheny County celebrates milestone for Lead-Safe Homes Program

Allegheny County is celebrating the removal of lead from its 300th home.

It comes thanks to the Lead-Safe Homes Program, a free initiative that tests for lead hazards and helps remove them in homes.

A special event was held at the home, located on the 2600 block of 5th Street in Monroeville.

Officials say the work is critical, not only in protecting families but also in creating more housing opportunities.

“That means 300 homes where children can grow up without the threat of lead and 300 families who can focus on raising their kids without having to worry about health risks,” said Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato.

The program is funded through local sources and a $7 million HUD grant that was awarded last year.

