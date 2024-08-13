Allegheny County child tests positive for rare tickborne disease, health officials say

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Allegheny County health officials have identified the first human case of a tickborne disease in the county.

On Tuesday, the Allegheny County Health Department said it identified a human case of Powassan virus disease, which is spread to people when an infected blacklegged tick bites them. The same tick also spreads Lyme disease.

Officials say a child who lives in northern Allegheny County tested positive for the disease. They were hospitalized after experiencing fever and other symptoms, but are now back home recovering.

This is the first reported case of Powassan virus disease in Allegheny County, and the first reported case in Pennsylvania this year. Health officials say they are collaborating with the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection on an enhanced tick surveillance plan in the area where the case was identified.

According to the CDC, most people infected with Powassan virus disease don’t experience symptoms. Symptoms of the disease include fever, headache, vomiting and weakness. The illness can be severe, which could lead to long-term health problems or death. There is no vaccine to prevent infection or medicine to treat the disease.

The disease is considered rare, but ACHD says reports of infections are increasing, mostly in the Great Lakes region.

ACHD urges community members to protect themselves from ticks by avoiding woody or brushy areas, using repellants with DEET, showering after being outside and checking for and removing ticks as soon as possible. Anyone who thinks they’ve been bitten by a tick or exposed to a tickborne disease should contact their doctor.

