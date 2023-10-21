Allegheny County considers introducing plastic bag ban

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Allegheny County could soon follow the City of Pittsburgh’s example and ban single-use plastic bags.

Four council members are sponsoring legislation that’ll be discussed at Tuesday’s meeting.

This comes less than a week after the city implemented its own ban.

“We’re still figuring out logistics, wrapping our head around it. We are very high volume,” Bigham Tavern GM Kailin Clawson said.

Not every council member supports the ban.

“This is what amounts to a grandstanding politician trying to take and introduce something they understand nothing about,” Council-at-large republican Sam DeMarco said.

“You guys don’t have the kinks worked out in the city. Why the heck are we trying to introduce this into the county now?” he said.

Channel 11 spoke to a number of shoppers in the county who told us they have mixed feelings.

“I’m in favor of not having plastic be used and thrown away when we keep finding it laying on the ground,” one shopper said.

“I like the paper and plastic but I like the plastic,” another said.

One woman told us she is in favor of the change but not everything that goes with it.

In Pittsburgh, paper bags now cost 10 cents apiece.

“You want me to shop here, you should provide something for me to take my purchases home in,” she said.

Council won’t be voting on this Tuesday. The legislation will first go to committee.

