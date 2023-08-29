Allegheny County continues to spray for mosquitos to reduce West Nile virus population

The Allegheny County Health Department continues to spray for mosquitos to reduce the population carrying West Nile virus.

Mosquitoes collected in the Pittsburgh neighborhoods of Allegheny Commons, Fineview, Highland Park, Homewood, Morningside, the North Side, Perry South and Stanton Heights have tested positive for West Nile virus.

The Health Department will treat identified communities with a pesticide called Zenivex E20. It is not harmful to humans or pets. Crews will use a truck-mounted sprayer from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Wednesday to lower the local mosquito population and minimize the risk of human transmission. Treatment will occur in the City of Pittsburgh neighborhoods of Allegheny Commons, Fineview, Highland Park, Homewood, Morningside, the North Side, Perry South and Stanton Heights.

In the event of rain, the spraying will take place Thursday during the same hours.

Health Department staff urge residents to protect themselves from mosquitoes by removing standing water in yards, making sure that open windows and doors have screens, and using insect repellent on exposed skin, especially at dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active.

There have been no reported human cases of West Nile virus in Allegheny County since 2022.

