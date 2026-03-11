Allegheny County Council president says death threat letter was brought to his home

Allegheny County Council president Patrick Catena said he and his family received a death threat on Tuesday.

Catena said the threat came in the form of a letter that was brought to their home, not mailed.

He called the act ‘vile’ and ‘disgusting’ at Tuesday night’s council meeting, which he participated in virtually.

