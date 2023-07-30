Allegheny County Democratic Committee nominates Lindsay Powell for state house election

The Allegheny County Democratic Committee has selected a new candidate for the state house special election.

The new representative is needed to replace Sara Innamorato who resigned to focus on her race against Joe Rockey for Allegheny County Executive.

The committee announced that Lindsay Powell is their nominee.

Powell is the director of workforce strategies at InnovatePGH.

She will be on the ballot on Sept. 19.

Powell could face a Republican candidate, but so far the GOP has not nominated anyone.

Citizens have the chance to meet Powell during an event that will be held at Ruckus Coffee and Gallery on Aug. 6 at 11 a.m.

