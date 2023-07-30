Local

Allegheny County Democratic Committee nominates Lindsay Powell for state house election

By WPXI.com News Staff

Allegheny County Democratic Committee nominates Lindsay Powell for state house election The Allegheny County Democratic Committee has selected a new candidate for the state house special election. (Allegheny County Democratic Committee/Allegheny County Democratic Committee)

By WPXI.com News Staff

The Allegheny County Democratic Committee has selected a new candidate for the state house special election.

The new representative is needed to replace Sara Innamorato who resigned to focus on her race against Joe Rockey for Allegheny County Executive.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> Leaders react after Sara Innamorato resigns from state House of Representatives

The committee announced that Lindsay Powell is their nominee.

Powell is the director of workforce strategies at InnovatePGH.

She will be on the ballot on Sept. 19.

Powell could face a Republican candidate, but so far the GOP has not nominated anyone.

Citizens have the chance to meet Powell during an event that will be held at Ruckus Coffee and Gallery on Aug. 6 at 11 a.m.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Emergency crews search for 17-year-old boy in Monongahela River
  • Adoptive mother, husband charged with murder of 5 year old in Westmoreland County
  • James Harrison, Aaron Smith Headline Steelers 2023 Hall of Honor Class
  • VIDEO:Woman shot outside Texas Roadhouse in Collier Township, another woman in custody
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read