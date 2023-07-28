Allegheny County Executive candidate Joe Rockey announces new endorsements

PITTSBURGH — The race for Allegheny County Executive is heating up with Republican Joe Rockey picking up some big endorsements.

Rockey spoke at the FOP Headquarters in West Homestead on Thursday.

He announced the support of three unions, representing over 3,000 members of law enforcement in Allegheny County.

Rockey also laid out his plan for public safety, including reopening a juvenile detention center, being hands-on with issues at the county jail, and creating a safe streets task force.

“We don’t go a week that somebody isn’t seriously injured, or worse yet, killed in this county because we are ignoring the tenants of good public safety,” said Rockey.

Rockey will face Democrat Sara Innamorato in November.

Innamorato resigned from the Pennsylvania House of Representatives last Wednesday.

Rockey said he is looking forward to debating her and getting his message out.

