Allegheny County Health Department to host drug overdose prevention pop up events

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — The Allegheny County Health Department (ACHD) announced it will be holding overdose prevention pop up events at the end of summer and beginning of fall.
According to the ACHD, the series of events is designed to inform and educate the public on the dangers of drug overdose and the importance of prevention.
The events will also showcase the proper use of NARCAN and other life-saving techniques for drug overdoses.
The events, which will be held in multiple neighborhoods throughout the county, will feature a table of free NARCAN and other materials to distribute to the community, the ACHD said.
The pop up events will be held at the following locations:
- McKees Rocks
- Broadway Avenue & 7th Street 15136 (near Fox’s Pizza)
- Tuesday, Aug. 8
- 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.
- Homewood
- Unity SRO, 7119 Hamilton Avenue 15208
- Tuesday, Aug. 15
- 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.
- Braddock
- 420 Braddock Ave 15104
- Thursday, Aug. 24
- 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- Downtown Pittsburgh
- Market Square 15219
- Wednesday, Sept. 6
- 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.
- McKeesport
- Kelly Park, 6th Street and Walnut Street 15132
- Tuesday, Sept. 12
- 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.
- Brighton
- Location TBA
- Thursday, Sept. 21
- 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.
- North Side
- The Elks, 400 Cedar Avenue 15212
- Thursday, Sept. 28
- 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.
- Stowe Township/McKees Rocks
- Meyers Ridge, 901 Gray Street 15136
- Tuesday, Oct. 3
- 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.
- Wilkinsburg
- Harold Young Sr. Parklet, 739 Penn Avenue 15221
- Wednesday, Oct. 11
- 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.
- Edgewood
- 1789 South Braddock Avenue 15218- STILL PENDING
- Tuesday, Oct. 17
- 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.
- Mt. Oliver
- Clocktower on Brownsville & Hays Road 15210
- Friday, Oct. 20
- 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.
- Homewood
- Location TBA
- Wednesday, Oct. 25
- 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Additionally, the ACHD will be hosting a resource fair at the City County Building on Grant Street in Downtown Pittsburgh from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 31.
The resource fair will provide Hepatitis C and HIV testing, free resources, peer support and more.
