Allegheny County Health Department to host drug overdose prevention pop up events

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — The Allegheny County Health Department (ACHD) announced it will be holding overdose prevention pop up events at the end of summer and beginning of fall.

According to the ACHD, the series of events is designed to inform and educate the public on the dangers of drug overdose and the importance of prevention.

The events will also showcase the proper use of NARCAN and other life-saving techniques for drug overdoses.

The events, which will be held in multiple neighborhoods throughout the county, will feature a table of free NARCAN and other materials to distribute to the community, the ACHD said.

The pop up events will be held at the following locations:

McKees Rocks

Broadway Avenue & 7th Street 15136 (near Fox’s Pizza)



Tuesday, Aug. 8



12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Homewood

Unity SRO, 7119 Hamilton Avenue 15208



Tuesday, Aug. 15



12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Braddock

420 Braddock Ave 15104



Thursday, Aug. 24



10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Downtown Pittsburgh

Market Square 15219



Wednesday, Sept. 6



12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

McKeesport

Kelly Park, 6th Street and Walnut Street 15132



Tuesday, Sept. 12



12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Brighton

Location TBA



Thursday, Sept. 21



12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

North Side

The Elks, 400 Cedar Avenue 15212



Thursday, Sept. 28



12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Stowe Township/McKees Rocks

Meyers Ridge, 901 Gray Street 15136



Tuesday, Oct. 3



12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Wilkinsburg

Harold Young Sr. Parklet, 739 Penn Avenue 15221



Wednesday, Oct. 11



12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Edgewood

1789 South Braddock Avenue 15218- STILL PENDING



Tuesday, Oct. 17



12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Mt. Oliver

Clocktower on Brownsville & Hays Road 15210



Friday, Oct. 20



12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Homewood

Location TBA



Wednesday, Oct. 25



12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Additionally, the ACHD will be hosting a resource fair at the City County Building on Grant Street in Downtown Pittsburgh from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 31.

The resource fair will provide Hepatitis C and HIV testing, free resources, peer support and more.

