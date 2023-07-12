Allegheny County Health Department issues over $300K in penalties against US Steel

PITTSBURGH — The Allegheny County Health Department issued more than $300,000 in penalties against US Steel.

The fines stem from air pollution violations at the Clairton Coke Works during the third quarter of 2022.

According to a news release, 90% of the penalties will go to the Community Benefit Trust. The other 10% will be paid to the clean air fund.

