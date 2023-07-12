Local

Allegheny County Health Department issues over $300K in penalties against US Steel

By WPXI.com News Staff

U.S. Steel Tower This Monday, April 24, 2017, photo shows the entrance to the US Steel tower in downtown Pittsburgh. United States Steel Corporation reports financial results, Tuesday, July 25, 2017. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) (Keith Srakocic/AP)

By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — The Allegheny County Health Department issued more than $300,000 in penalties against US Steel.

The fines stem from air pollution violations at the Clairton Coke Works during the third quarter of 2022.

According to a news release, 90% of the penalties will go to the Community Benefit Trust. The other 10% will be paid to the clean air fund.

For more information, click here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • 3 Pittsburgh museums offering free admission every day in August
  • $1 million PA Lottery scratch-off winner who bought ticket in Allegheny County presented with check
  • 18-year-old charged with killing teen ‘execution style’ in Ambridge
  • VIDEO: Awareness campaign seeks to stop sidewalk parking in Pittsburgh
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read