Allegheny County Health Department treating local wetlands for mosquito larvae

The annual treatment of over 50 wetlands in 20 municipalities to target mosquito larvae will start this week with the Allegheny County Health Department’s Housing and Community Environment Program.

The treatment will take place through May.

Area wetlands have been treated since the 1970s to limit the local mosquito population. ACHD will use a biologic larvicide made from a naturally occurring bacteria found in soil. This product is effective against mosquito and blackfly larvae, but safe for aquatic life, humans and other animals.

“Among our many management practices to control mosquito populations, our annual spring wetland and catch basin treatments are some of the most effective at preventing diseases like West Nile Virus.” explained ACHD Food, Housing and Health Policy Deputy Director Otis Pitts. “The product our staff uses kills mosquito larvae developing in water before they become biting adults, but is safe for humans, pets, other animals and insects.”

About 10,000 catch basins throughout the City of Pittsburgh will also be treated, and an additional 2,500 catch basins will receive treatments in the boroughs of McKees Rocks, Mount Oliver and Wilkinsburg. This year, catch basin treatments will take place starting the week of May 20.

Residents who notice an area that could cause a mosquito problem, such as standing water, can report the issue by calling 412-350-4046.

