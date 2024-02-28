Allegheny County hiring poll workers for upcoming election season

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Allegheny County is looking to hire poll workers for the upcoming election season.

Officials said they’re looking to hire poll workers county-wide, but are specifically looking for workers in the following locations:

Baldwin Borough

Beechview (Pittsburgh Ward 20)

Brookline (Pittsburgh Ward 19)

Etna

Forward Township

McCandless

Moon Township

Munhall

Port Vue

Poll workers earn $150 to $175 for the day and new recruits also receive paid training.

Poll workers can serve in various roles on Election Day, including judge, inspector or clerk of elections. They must be comfortable with interacting with the public and keeping up to date with election changes.

For more information on how to become a poll worker and the application, click here.

