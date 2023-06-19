Allegheny County holding virtual career fair this week

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Allegheny County will be holding a virtual job fair this week.

It will be held on Thursday, June 22 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

People interested will be able to learn about what the county has to offer, talk to county employees and apply to jobs.

To learn more about the job fair and how to register, click here.

