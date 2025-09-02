Allegheny County invites dogs to celebrate closing day of pool season

MCCANDLESS, Pa. — Allegheny County celebrated the “dog days” of summer with a special event for families and their pets.

The Pooches in the Pool event marked the end of the swimming season.

Dogs and their owners got a chance to swim together in multiple county pools, including the Boyce, North and Settlers Cabin Parks pools.

Lisa Livengood and her dog Sonny participated in the summer celebration.

“As soon as we got here, he jumped right in. He tried the baby pool too with the slides. We just look forward to this every year. It’s a great event. All the dogs seem to have a great time.” Livengood said.

Tickets were $20 per dog and the event ran from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Allegheny County Pools are now closed for the season.

