Allegheny County issues ‘Code Red Heat Advisory’ for several upcoming days

PITTSBURGH — Allegheny County is issuing a “Code Red Head Advisory” for several upcoming days.

The advisory will be in place for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Temperatures are expected to exceed 90 degrees at points.

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What happens when there is a Code Red Heat Advisory?

County officials said they will follow guidelines set by the National Weather Service and the Centers for Disease Control’s HeatRisk Tool amid the high temperatures.

According to the National Weather Service, a “Code Red” creates a risk of major heat-related illnesses, saying the temperatures “affect anyone without cooling/hydration, as well as health systems and industries.”

What is Allegheny County doing during the hot weather?

The Allegheny County Department of Human Services will work with several partner agencies, including home delivery meal drivers and care management workers, to check in on older and at-risk adults.

Street teams will work to help anyone experiencing unsheltered homelessness. County officials said those teams will provide water and cooling supplies.

Where can people go to cool down?

Several cooling centers will be open in Allegheny County next week for anyone who needs a place to escape the heat.

Anyone unsure about where the cooling center closest to them is located can search for it online, here, or call 211.

Senior centers will be open on their regular schedules. Seniors are encouraged to call the SeniorLine (412-350-5460) if they need assistance.

Families looking to have fun while they stay cool can visit pools and spray parks, which will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day.

Anyone experiencing unsheltered homelessness is encouraged to go to Second Avenue Commons (700 Second Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15219) to escape the heat. The shelter will receive people from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The county also encourages those experiencing housing instability to call the Allegheny Link (1-866-730-2368).

What can I do to keep myself and others safe in the hot weather?

Residents are urged to look after one another during the high temperatures.

Some common tips to follow are to:

Stay hydrated and drink plenty of water

Limit time outdoors, especially mid-day

Never leave kids or pets in a car

Check on your elderly neighbors or those without air conditioning

Allegheny County Emergency Services encourages anyone experiencing symptoms of heat exhaustion, including dizziness, nausea, headache, or excessive sweating, to take a break and find a place to cool down. If symptoms continue, call for help.

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