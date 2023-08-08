Allegheny County Jail warden announces plan to retire

Warden Orlando Harper plans to retire after nearly 11 years of service as warden of the Allegheny County Jail and director of the Bureau of Corrections, County Executive Rich Fitzgerald announced Tuesday.

“I have been honored to serve in this role for over a decade and am announcing my retirement with mixed feelings,” said Harper in a news release. “When I first accepted this position in 2012, my intent was to remain here through the end of this administration. While that’s just a few months away, circumstances have changed with my family and, because of that, I’ve moved that end date up.”

With this announcement, the Fitzgerald administration will be working with President Judge Kim Berkeley Clark to identify a search firm. That firm will be tasked with putting together a profile on the county and jail and will also be responsible for providing opportunities for the community to weigh in on the type of person that should be selected and the priorities that the person should have for the facility and its operations.

The last search took over a year, and so the work being done now is intended to give the next county executive a head start in the search process, according to Fitzgerald.

“I have always preferred to let actions speak louder than words — sometimes to my detriment,” said Harper. “Regardless of the public narrative about the jail, I’ve seen first-hand the great work done here every day. This dedicated staff has saved and improved countless lives. I’m proud of the work that they’ve done, and the progress that we’ve made together, and thank them for their dedication and commitment to the people we serve each day.”

Harper’s last day will be Sept. 29.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group