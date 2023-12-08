Allegheny County judge denies motions made by attorneys for man accused of murdering Uber driver

PITTSBURGH — An Allegheny County Judge has denied every motion that was made by Calvin Crew’s public defenders.

Crew’s defense team made several motions, and the two big ones were to throw out the crucial dashcam video, and to have the death penalty ruled out.

Channel 11 was the only station in the courtroom this past September, where Crew’s defense team made arguments for hours on his behalf.

Almost three months after that motions hearing, Judge Ed Borkowski ruled that the disturbing and incriminating Uber dash cam video that captured the moments before Christina Spicuzza was killed will be admissible in court.

Crew’s defense team was asking for it to be thrown out because they claim it violated Pennsylvania wiretap laws.

Judge Borkowski also ruled that Crew is still eligible for the death penalty, despite this attorneys arguing that Pennsylvania has had a death penalty moratorium since 2015.

Crew was charged in the death of his Uber driver, Christina Spicuzza, two years ago, prompting a several day manhunt, and an eventual arrest.

At this point, Crew’s jury trial is scheduled for the end of January 2024.

