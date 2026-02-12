Allegheny County man pleads guilty to having machine gun

An Allegheny County man has pleaded guilty to having a machine gun.

Ja’Shon Spencer, 22, of Imperial, pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of violating a federal firearms law, according to the Department of Justice.

Prosecutors say that, in June 2025, Spencer was found to have a Glock semiautomatic pistol with a machine gun conversion device (MCD), also known as a “Glock switch.”

The device turns a semiautomatic gun into a fully automatic gun, the DOJ says. The MCD and the modified gun are considered machine guns and are illegal under federal law.

Spencer remains in federal custody pending sentencing, which is scheduled for June 17.

He could face up to 10 years in prison and/or a $250,000 fine.

