Allegheny County man sentenced to 20 years for receiving sexually explicit images, videos from minor

PITTSBURGH — An Allegheny County man was sentenced Wednesday on a federal child sexual abuse conviction.

Cam Zmenkowski, 28, was sentenced to 20 years in prison, followed by 15 years of supervised release, for a conviction of receiving material depicting the sexual exploitation of a minor, according to the Department of Justice.

Prosecutors say Zmenkowski pressured a minor to send him nude and sexually explicit images and videos from August to September 2022. Those photos and videos were later recovered from his personal cell phone.

Zmenkowski lost his job at the Allegheny County Controller’s Office after he was arrested on child sex charges in 2023. At the time, Channel 11 reported that Zmenkowski admitted to sending explicit videos and inappropriately touching teenage boys. He later pleaded guilty to 15 charges, including indecent assault, corruption of minors and open lewdness.

