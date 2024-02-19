Allegheny County offices closed for President’s Day

ALLEGHENY COUNTY — Allegheny County offices will be closed for President’s Day.

The closures will impact the officers of elected officials, the courts and the County Council on Feb. 19.

Hartwood Acres Mansion will also be closed.

Allegheny County says there will be no mail delivery or collection.

Offices will reopen on Tuesday at their regular hours.

