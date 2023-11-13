Allegheny County officials bringing overflow beds to Second Avenue Commons Shelter for winter

PITTSBURGH — The weather is getting colder and leaders in Allegheny County are working to increase the number of beds available for the homeless.

The Department of Human Services says overflow beds will be available starting Wednesday at the Second Avenue Commons Shelter.

The system currently has more than 370 year-log beds. They plan on adding 80 more for the winter.

“Our work is not done, but I’m really pleased that our work with partners to open Second Avenue Commons, and our collaboration with other providers to increase year-long and overflow capacity has allowed us to serve even more people,” said DHS Director Erin Dalton. “Because of these efforts, we expect to be able to accommodate over 450 individuals by the start of winter, should we need that capacity.”

Officials also say they have plans for an emergency facility.

If the overflow area reaches capacity, or another shelter has problems like a loss of heat or water those people would be taken to the emergency location.

Anyone who needs help finding a place to stay or a shelter space can contact Allegheny County Link any time between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 866-730-2368.

Click here for more information on homeless shelters in the area.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group