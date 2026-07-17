Allegheny County officials urge residents to take precautions amid hazardous air quality

Allegheny County officials urged residents to stay indoors, avoid strenuous outdoor activity and take precautions Friday due to hazardous air quality.

The county canceled its Summer Concert Series for the evening and closed its pools and splash pads as smoke continues to linger. Officials said they hope scheduled events on Saturday will not be affected but will continue monitoring conditions.

County Executive Sara Innamorato said the county’s top priority is public safety.

“We want to encourage everyone to stay safe,” Innamorato said.

Local leaders advised residents to remain indoors, stay hydrated, and avoid physical exertion outside.

“The health department recommends no outdoor activities for anyone, not just sensitive groups,” Innamorato said.

The county also directed its own employees to minimize their time outside.

“We are asking our county workers to limit their time outdoors and engage in no strenuous activities outdoors,” Innamorato said.

For people who cannot avoid being outside, Innamorato encouraged additional precautions.

“Make sure you take precautions, grab a mask, drink plenty of water, take breaks. Find a shaded area,” she said.

Many residents said they were already changing their plans because of the smoky conditions.

“I started doing some yard work... that lasted about 10 minutes, and I gave that up!” laughed Ronald McKenney, who opted to wear a mask Friday morning as he walked in downtown Pittsburgh.

“Today I decided to be safe rather than sorry, so I’m wearing a mask,” he said.

He said the mask has made being outdoors more manageable.

“It sort of filters out the smoke and the particles or whatever, and I think you can breathe a little better,” McKenney said.

County officials said they will continue monitoring air quality conditions and determine whether any additional changes to public events or facilities are necessary.

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