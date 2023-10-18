Allegheny County Police Department asking for help identifying Forest Hills bank robber

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — The Allegheny County Police Department is trying to identify a man involved in a Forest Hills bank robbery.

According to police, the robbery happened around 1 p.m. on Monday at the First Commonwealth Bank on Ardmore Boulevard.

The suspect, who police describe as a light-skinned Black man, demanded money from a teller and then left on foot.

He was last seen wearing a dark blue hoodie, blue jeans, light-colored sneakers, a Pirates hat, a mask and glasses.

Anyone with information about the robbery should contact the county tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group