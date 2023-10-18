Local

Allegheny County Police Department asking for help identifying Forest Hills bank robber

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Forest Hills robbery suspect Surveillance photo of bank robbery suspect. Image courtesy of the Allegheny County Police Department.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — The Allegheny County Police Department is trying to identify a man involved in a Forest Hills bank robbery.

According to police, the robbery happened around 1 p.m. on Monday at the First Commonwealth Bank on Ardmore Boulevard.

The suspect, who police describe as a light-skinned Black man, demanded money from a teller and then left on foot.

He was last seen wearing a dark blue hoodie, blue jeans, light-colored sneakers, a Pirates hat, a mask and glasses.

Anyone with information about the robbery should contact the county tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

