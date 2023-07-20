Allegheny County police help woman make her flight after flat tire

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Allegheny County police helped a woman make it to the airport on Wednesday.

Judy Horgan was taking her daughter, Susan, to the airport when she hit a pothole and popped a tire.

The mom and daughter were able to make it to police headquarters, and some officers helped them out.

Detective Rob Donovan changed Horgan’s tire and Officer Bobbie Bertalan drove Susan to the airport.

Great work by everyone involved! pic.twitter.com/FGHEbHDxuL — Allegheny County PD (@AlleghenyCoPD) July 19, 2023

